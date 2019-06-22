|
|
|
GLOVER, Rose Maria. On 18th June, 2019, passed away peacefully at The Waratah Retirement Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Reginald (Reg) and much loved and treasured mother and mother in law of Judith (deceased), Kaye and Mike, Pauline and Kerry, David and Marlene, Mark and Anita and dearly loved Mama of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Phil 4 v 7 And the peace of God that transcends All understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Jesus Christ. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated (on her birthday), at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7 Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Thursday 27th June at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private family cremation. All communications to the Glover family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
