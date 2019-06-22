|
|
|
LOCK, Rose Margaret Nellie (Nell). On 18 June 2019 peacefully in Hamilton. Aged 90 years. Loved and loving wife of Noel. Much loved Mum of Alan and Christine; Lyn and John; Bev and Graham (deceased); Euan and Maria. Gran of Joanna, Sarah, Matthew, Hanna; Diana and Andrea; David, Jane, Michelle, Peter; Dain and Laurelle. Great-Gran to her 20 great-grandchildren. 'Always in our hearts' Following Nell's wishes, a private service has been held. Correspondence to the Lock family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More