Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose LOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Margaret Nellie (Nell) LOCK

Notice Condolences

Rose Margaret Nellie (Nell) LOCK Notice
LOCK, Rose Margaret Nellie (Nell). On 18 June 2019 peacefully in Hamilton. Aged 90 years. Loved and loving wife of Noel. Much loved Mum of Alan and Christine; Lyn and John; Bev and Graham (deceased); Euan and Maria. Gran of Joanna, Sarah, Matthew, Hanna; Diana and Andrea; David, Jane, Michelle, Peter; Dain and Laurelle. Great-Gran to her 20 great-grandchildren. 'Always in our hearts' Following Nell's wishes, a private service has been held. Correspondence to the Lock family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.