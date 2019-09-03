Home

Rose LAVELL Notice
LAVELL, Rose. Passed away on 1st September 2019, the first day of Spring. Loving wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and the late Murray, Christine and Mike, Richard, and Joni. Nan and Grandma of 9 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great. A funeral service to celebrate Rose's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 6th September 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
