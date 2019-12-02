|
|
|
MURRAY, Rose Isobel (Cis). passed away peacefully on 29 November 2019 after a short illness, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Gray and mother and mother-in-law of Lance and Janne, Janice and Michael, John and Janite, Colin and Denise, Sheryl and Clive, Gay and David, Julie and Grant, Brett and Charlene. Loved Grandma/Nanna of 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A service for Rose will be held at The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Monday 9 December 2019, at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. Our family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Dargaville Hospital and Ward 4 at the Whangarei Hospital for their wonderful care of mum. All communications to PO Box 306 Dargaville 0340.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019