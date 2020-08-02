|
HOWDEN, Rose Horsley (nee Haden). Born March 26, 1916. On August 2, 1970. Rose was so aptly named. A New Zealand champion seamstress at 12, a Dental Nurse (practiced at Rawene in the 1940's), a botanical artist, farmer, beauty queen, (Takapuna war fundraiser), devoted wife to Alister for 25 years and amazing mother and homemaker. Dearly loved and missed for fifty years by your daughter, Jocelyn. Rose is buried in the Pakaraka Anglican churchyard, Bay of Islands.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2020