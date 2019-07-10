Home

Rose Hazel Te Wira (Tukua) ROTARANGI

ROTARANGI, Rose Hazel Te Wira (nee Tukua). Passed away peacefully on 8th July 2019, at home. Loved wife of the late Thomas Rotarangi, and much loved Mum of Darren and Sharon, Robert, Michael, Janice and Richie, and Stan. Much love from her mokopuna. Rose will be laying at Oraeroa Marae, Port Waikato until Thursday morning. Kai Hakari to be held at Mokai Marae on Saturday 13th July at 10am, followed by Karakia and burial at 11:30am, at Waiwharangi Urupa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
