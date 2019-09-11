Home

Rose Elinor SMITH

Rose Elinor SMITH Notice
SMITH, Rose Elinor. Peacefully after a brave battle on 8 September 2019. Much loved wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Scott and Nemie, Craig and Sharon, Dean and Tina, Brendan and Jo, Todd and Wathna, Stacey and Rob. Devoted nana of Carmen, Ethan and Amanda; Rachel and Rebecca; Gemma and George; Aimee, Nathan, Hannah and Jacob; Josh, Abby and Vicharika; Atlanta, Madison and Dallas. Great-grandmother of Grace. I have fought the good fight... there is in store for me the crown of righteousness. A service will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday, 13 September at 10:30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
