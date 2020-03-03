|
HENARE, Rose Aroha (nee Puhipi). Aged 76 years. Our Mother Rose passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones at Home in Tikipunga Whangarei on 29 February 2020. Born 23 January 1944. Married the Late Samuel Edward Henare on 8 February 1964 whom passed away 10 June 2014. Rose is survived by her 5 Tamariki and 13 Mokopuna. Christopher married Jan: Parents of Kayne, Jesse-Lee, Christopher, Audrey, Wiremu and Riwhi. Katherine partner of Tira: Mother to Baby Rose Shane married Kristi: Parents of Patrick, Ariki, Connor and Moana Ripeka mother of Hamiora: Married Malkeet Andreena mother of Amokura: Partner of Charlie. Including also Whangai and Extended Whanau members / Partners of Mokopuna. Rose is the 4th Eldest of the late Ngarama Puhipi and Charlotte (nee Muriwai), sister to her 14 siblings: Waiatahua, Henry, Alexander, William, James, Hamiora, Kathleen, Edward, Taru, Ellen, Josephine, Petu, Hariata and Leslie and their many Tamariki and Mokopuna. Our mother is Matakite / Tohunga and Puhi of our Tribe. Our Matriarch, Our Light, Our Queen. Rose was a member of many community groups including: The Maori Wardens Whangarei, Pa O Te Ora Hikurangi, Founding member of Te Korowai Aroha Whangarei - Kai Whakaruruhau, Court Appointed Counsellor / Sexual Abuse Therapist, Rape Crisis Counsellor, CYFS Foster Parent / Caregiver, NORCAPS, HomeBuilders Counselling Services and many others. On Monday morning, following the 7am Requiem Mass at Francis Xavier Chapel in Kensington, we will depart for the Journey Home to 'Te Uri o Hina Marae' Pukepoto. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 4 March 2020 starting at 1pm, the Nehu to follow at 'Rangihaukaha Urupa Pukepoto. Any enquiries please contact: Andreena Henare +64 21 051 6997.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020