Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Tipene Funerals Chapel
24 Hill Street
Onehunga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose MCTAGGART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Ann MCTAGGART

Add a Memory
Rose Ann MCTAGGART Notice
MCTAGGART, Rose Ann. Of Greytown, Wairarapa. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8th September 2020, aged 75. Rose was the daughter of the Late George Te Oti and Agnes Piupiu Turei. Dearly loved by her children Joseph, Mary and Margaret, her son in-law Mike and cherished granddaughter Monique. Rose is now in the embracing love of her husband John McTaggart and her siblings John, Clare, Tairua, Lucy and Richard. Services was held on Tuesday 15th September at 10am at Tipene Funerals Chapel, 24 Hill Street, Onehunga, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -