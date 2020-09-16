|
MCTAGGART, Rose Ann. Of Greytown, Wairarapa. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8th September 2020, aged 75. Rose was the daughter of the Late George Te Oti and Agnes Piupiu Turei. Dearly loved by her children Joseph, Mary and Margaret, her son in-law Mike and cherished granddaughter Monique. Rose is now in the embracing love of her husband John McTaggart and her siblings John, Clare, Tairua, Lucy and Richard. Services was held on Tuesday 15th September at 10am at Tipene Funerals Chapel, 24 Hill Street, Onehunga, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020