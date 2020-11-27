Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose SHEAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Alice (formerly Kerr) (Rankin) SHEAT

Add a Memory
Rose Alice (formerly Kerr) (Rankin) SHEAT Notice
SHEAT, Rose Alice (nee Rankin) (formerly Kerr). 13 November 1923 - 26 November 2020. Passed away peacefully sourrounded and comforted by close family, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Kerr and David Sheat. Rose's adventurous journey through life and the treasured memories she leaves behind will be passed on through the generations by her 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Rose was an inspiration to us all. A private family funeral to celebrate Rose's life will be held at her home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -