SHEAT, Rose Alice (nee Rankin) (formerly Kerr). 13 November 1923 - 26 November 2020. Passed away peacefully sourrounded and comforted by close family, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Kerr and David Sheat. Rose's adventurous journey through life and the treasured memories she leaves behind will be passed on through the generations by her 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Rose was an inspiration to us all. A private family funeral to celebrate Rose's life will be held at her home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2020