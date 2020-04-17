Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalyn WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalyn Claire (Rossi) WHITE

Add a Memory
Rosalyn Claire (Rossi) WHITE Notice
WHITE, Rosalyn Claire (Rossi). Peacefully on the 10th April 2020, after a long illness faced with characteristic strength and determination. Deeply loved mum to Milly and mother-in-law to Michael. The greatest, most cherished Ducky to Ruby and Coco. Rest now Mumma, you may be gone but your indelible spirit lives on in your adored granddaughters. A celebration of Rossi's life will be held once C-19 level permits. Infinite gratitude to the wonderful Mercy Hospice staff for their compassion, care and humour. Correspondence to 28 Regina St, Westmere, Auckland 1022
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -