WHITE, Rosalyn Claire (Rossi). Peacefully on the 10th April 2020, after a long illness faced with characteristic strength and determination. Deeply loved mum to Milly and mother-in-law to Michael. The greatest, most cherished Ducky to Ruby and Coco. Rest now Mumma, you may be gone but your indelible spirit lives on in your adored granddaughters. A celebration of Rossi's life will be held once C-19 level permits. Infinite gratitude to the wonderful Mercy Hospice staff for their compassion, care and humour. Correspondence to 28 Regina St, Westmere, Auckland 1022
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020