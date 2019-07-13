Home

Rosalind Page (Roz, Rozzie) RUSSELL

Rosalind Page (Roz, Rozzie) RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL, Rosalind Page (Roz, Rozzie). On 11th July, 2019, peacefully in Nelson, aged 70. Dearly loved partner of Ray Webb, his children and grandchildren. Much loved mother of Hamish and Rebecca Webber, mother-in-law of Nicky and Alain. Loved crazy Granny Rozzie to Max, Luke, Jule, and Emi. Beloved daughter of Prue and the late David. Much loved sister of Philippa, Nicky, Andrew, and their families. In lieu of flowers, Roz has asked that donations be made to Nelson Red Cross: A/C 12-3192-0006821-00 Ref 511/510 or C/- Simplicity Funerals, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. A Service for Roz will be held at The Granary, Founders Park, Nelson, on Monday, July 15, at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
