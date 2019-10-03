|
LOVEGROVE, Rosalind (Ros). Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by family, on Monday 30th September 2019. Aged 87 years. Adored wife of Bernie. Much loved mother of Anne and Richard, and Trevor and Sandy. Loved Grandma of Robert, Kylie; Brandon, Le-Roy, and Jamie. A service to celebrate Ros's life will be held at St. Michael & All Angels Anglican Church, Hauraki Road, Leigh on Monday, the 7th of October 2019 at 11:30 AM followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2019