HALPIN, Rosalind Joan (nee Davis). Born 21st May 1936, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on the 15th August 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ron and cherished mother and mother- in-law of Michael and Eileen, Angela and Russell, Ross and Milena, Nicholas and Nazla, John and Maura. Adored Nanna of Kate, James, Daniel, Nick, Hannah, Hilary, Noah, Amelia, Neve, Holly, Tom, Rose and a granddaughter due at Christmas. A special woman of unwavering faith, you will be forever in our hearts. Due to the current restrictions a private Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday 20th August at 11am. The service will be live streamed through the following link: dreamproductions.co.nz/ halpin In lieu of flowers donations to North Shore Hospice would be greatly appreciated. https:/ /harbourhospice.org.nz/ donate/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020