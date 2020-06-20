Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Alexandra House Chapel
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu
View Map
Rosalind Ethel Gladys (Anderson) McGINTY

Rosalind Ethel Gladys (Anderson) McGINTY
Mc GINTY, Rosalind Ethel Gladys (nee Anderson). Passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness on Thursday, 18th June 2020, aged 77 . Loved wife of the late Terry McGinty, and mother of Tracey and Mark Carson. A service to celebrate Roz's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 23rd June at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McGinty family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
