Mc GINTY, Rosalind Ethel Gladys (nee Anderson). Passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness on Thursday, 18th June 2020, aged 77 . Loved wife of the late Terry McGinty, and mother of Tracey and Mark Carson. A service to celebrate Roz's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 23rd June at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McGinty family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020