TODD, Rosalie (nee Smethurst). Passed away 16 February, 2020. Devoted and beloved wife of the late Graeme Frederick Thomas Todd. Cherished mother of David and Elizabeth, Alistair and Robyn, Philip and Kathy. Grandmother to Jonathan, Dani and Josh, Terri and Steven, James, Kendra, Andrew and Jemma, James and Becca, Caleb and Bianca, Joshua, Thomas, Ashlee, Breana and Joel, Kendall, Gabby, and Charlotte. Great-grandmother to Sophie, Luke, Ellie, and Benjamin. A service of remembrance and celebration will take place at Living Well Church, 39 Biak Street, Rotorua at 10:30 am, on Saturday, 22 February. Any queries can be directed to Philip at 07 7772101. Prov 31 v 28: Her children arise and call her blessed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2020