SCANDLE, Rosalie May Beryl (nee Pengelly). Born December 19, 1930. Peacefully after a short illness on 19 January 2020 with Patrick by her side at Terence Kennedy House, aged 89 years. Very much loved and devoted wife of Patrick for 67 years. Beautiful mum of Frances, Michael, Christine, Phillip and Anne and mother-in-law of Arthur, Paula and Mark. Loved grandma of Luke, Abbie, Holly, Cathy, Lizzie, Peter and Kate and their partners Millie, Simon, Brad, Reon and Ian. Proud great grandma of Taya, Joshua, Samuel and Sophie. A Requiem Mass for Rosalie to be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2 Lavelle Road, Henderson on Saturday 25 January at 10.00 am followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020