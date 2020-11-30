|
MASON, Rosalie. 4 July 1940 - 26 November 2020. Joanne, Toni and Craig are sad to announce that our much loved Mum slipped away peacefully on the 26th of November with us all at her side. She will be sorely missed but will finally rest in her beloved Errol's arms. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 3rd of December at 3:30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the wonderful people at Hospice, Mum would really appreciate that.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020