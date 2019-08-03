|
WALSH, Rosalie Marguerite. Born into life 19 October 1926. Born into eternal life 31 July 2019. Dear friend and wife of John Patrick (RIP) for 62 years. Loved sister of Marie and Pat (RIP). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin, John (RIP) and Leah, Mike and Judi, Melda, Annie and John, Gabrielle and Paul, Leeann, and Phillippa (RIP). Dearest Grandma of Leith, Seamus, Mario, Renee and Nathan, Ana and Karl, Philly and Codie, Rose and Jamie, Melda and Kayne, Tara and Brad, Maya, Amelia, Jacob and Lea, Madeline and Andy, Aimee and Dave, Ben and Jaz, Jess and Ty, Gabby and Jake. Great Grandma of Indy, Neveah, Amica, Harleth, Marlon, Christian, Roisin, Orla, Portia, Olive, Edie, Lily, Izzy, Chloe, Lilah, Hendrix, Tawa and two babes yet to be born. Much loved by nieces, nephews and their families and all Rosalie's friends. Requiem Mass will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday 7 August at St Marys Catholic Church, Wellsford. Rest in Peace. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019