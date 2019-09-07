Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie WILKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Gay WILKINSON

Add a Memory
Rosalie Gay WILKINSON Notice
WILKINSON, Rosalie Gay. Born September 11, 1935. Passed away on September 5, 2019. Our hearts are so heavy, wish this was all a dream, but now you have gone. We were lucky to have had you as our mum, nana, great nana and sister. We all loved you dearly, this is not goodbye ... it's just see you later. Rest in peace. A service for Rosalie will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Wednesday 11 September 2019, followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the Wilkinson family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.