|
|
|
WILKINSON, Rosalie Gay. Born September 11, 1935. Passed away on September 5, 2019. Our hearts are so heavy, wish this was all a dream, but now you have gone. We were lucky to have had you as our mum, nana, great nana and sister. We all loved you dearly, this is not goodbye ... it's just see you later. Rest in peace. A service for Rosalie will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Wednesday 11 September 2019, followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery. All communications to the Wilkinson family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019