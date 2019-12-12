Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
Rosalie Florence SKUDDER

SKUDDER, Rosalie Florence. On Monday 9th December 2019, Rosalie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife for 59 years of Brian. Loved mother of Annette and Lawrence, the late Jennifer, Peter and Kath, Karen and Dominic and loving grandmother to her adored grandchildren and great- grandchild. A service to celebrate Rosalie's life will be held on Monday 16th December in the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Waikato Hospice may be left at the service or via hospicewaikato.org.nz/ donate. All communications to the Skudder Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
