Rosalie Florence (Bath) PARKER

Rosalie Florence (Bath) PARKER Notice
PARKER, Rosalie Florence (nee Bath). Peacefully, after battling a short illness, at Middlemore Hospital, on 7 May 2019, in her 92nd year. Loving wife of the late Stafford. Cherished Mother of Bryce, Todd and Gail. Loving Grandmother of Therese, Geordie, Courteney and Lane. Adoring Great Grandmother of Jack, Tai, Dallas and Alyeska. A service to celebrate Mum's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Monday, 13 May at 11am, then leaving for Miranda Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2019
