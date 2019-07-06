|
|
|
FLAVEL, Rosalie (nee Shaw). On Friday 5th July 2019 peacefully at Whakatane Hospital, aged 94. Loved wife of the late Jock. Loved mother and mother in law of Sandra, Graeme and Julia, and Diane. Grandmother to Arron and Erika Smith, Andrea and Michelle Flavel. Great grandmother of Toma's and Katherine. A funeral service for Rosalie will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Kopeopeo, Whakatane on Wednesday 10th July at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Flavel family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019