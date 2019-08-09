|
|
|
FORLONG, Rosalie Elaine (nee Moore). Sadly passed at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday 6th August 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother of Maria and Harold, Caroline (deceased) and Daisy, Anthony and Kate and nana of Genna, Danielle, Matthew, Blake and Cameron. A Service for Rosalie will be held at the Baptist Church, 250 Taupo Road, Taumarunui Saturday, 10th August at 1:00 pm followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. All communications to 2 Simmons Road, Taumarunui 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019