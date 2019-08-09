Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie FORLONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Elaine (Moore) FORLONG

Add a Memory
Rosalie Elaine (Moore) FORLONG Notice
FORLONG, Rosalie Elaine (nee Moore). Sadly passed at Waikato Hospital on Tuesday 6th August 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother of Maria and Harold, Caroline (deceased) and Daisy, Anthony and Kate and nana of Genna, Danielle, Matthew, Blake and Cameron. A Service for Rosalie will be held at the Baptist Church, 250 Taupo Road, Taumarunui Saturday, 10th August at 1:00 pm followed by interment at the Taumarunui Cemetery. All communications to 2 Simmons Road, Taumarunui 3920 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.