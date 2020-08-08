Home

Rosaleen Joan (Rose) STEENS-O'DEA

STEENS-O'DEA, Rosaleen Joan (Rose). Dearly loved second daughter of the late Myra and Barney McGillin and cherished sister of Marianne Cunningham (deceased), Maureen Cornwallis, Kathleen Shaw and Gabrielle Kelly and brothers in law. Devoted aunty Rose of all their families and our family throughout Ireland, USA and Australia. "May the road rise to meet you May the wind be always at your back The sun shine warm upon your face The rain fall soft upon your fields And till we meet again May God hold you in the palm of His hand" Rest in Peace our beautiful Rose.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
