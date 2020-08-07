|
STEENS-O'DEA, Rosaleen Joan (Rose). On Thursday 6th August 2020, peacefully aged 81. Loved wife of the late Tony, and the late Michael. Loved mother and mother in law of Maria (deceased), Leo and Anne-Marie, David and Tracey, Alan and Sunny. Cherished nana of Travis, Keegan, Calum, Angus, Connor, Breana, and Natalia. Rose will be laying at her home in Whakatane until her Requiem Mass at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 11 August at 11am followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Steens family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020