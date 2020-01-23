Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Roa
Tauranga
View Map
Rosaleen Joan DOUGLAS

Rosaleen Joan DOUGLAS Notice
DOUGLAS, Rosaleen Joan. Peacefully at Bob Owens Retirement Village on 21st January 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Charlie (Chook) 21st Battln 2NZEF. Much loved and respected mother and mother in law of Jenny and Reg, Ron and Dianne, Sue, and Ivan and Dianne. Wonderful nan and mop to 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Much loved by all she knew. Special thanks to the Hospital staff for their love and kindness. Ros' funeral service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 25th January at 2.00pm and will be followed by a private cremation. Correspondence to the Douglas family c/- TH89, 112 Carmichael Road, Bob Owens Retirement Village, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
