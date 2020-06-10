Home

Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
6:00 p.m.
68 Discovery Drive
Hamilton
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Paul's Church
Ngaruawahia
Rosa Maria (Martelletti) ROWLAND

Rosa Maria (Martelletti) ROWLAND Notice
ROWLAND, Rosa Maria (nee Martelletti). Passed away peacefully at home on June 9 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of Cecil, selfless mother of Paul and Gail (deceased), Philip and Francis, Cecile and Paddy, Judy and Brent, Susan and Billy, Maria and Richard and Catherine and Richard; Treasured grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Paul's Church, Ngaruawahia on Friday 12 June at 11am followed by burial at the Whatawhata Public Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday 11 June 6pm at 68 Discovery Drive, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020
