Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Rosa Joan (Joan) KEARNS

KEARNS, Rosa Joan (Joan). Of Auckland (formerly, of Havelock North). On 14 February 2020 peacefully at home in Orewa aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late George William Kearns. Loved Mother, Mother in Law and friend to Sue and Murray Stewart, John and Lynda Kearns, Jason Kearns and Juliette Hefer. Loved Grandmother to Jessica, Thomas, Chloe and Sean. A service celebrating Joan's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday, 22 February 2020 at 12:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
