Rongomaitauarau (n?e Pohe) (Rongo) BROWN

Rongomaitauarau (n?e Pohe) (Rongo) BROWN Notice
BROWN, Rongomaitauarau (Rongo) (n?e Pohe). Aged 84 years. Died peacefully early Thursday morning at Waimate Falls, Wharekahika. Returned now to her eternal love Hone Aupouri Brown. Adored mother of Anita Waerea and Kylie Brown, treasured nanny to all her moko, and cherished sister and aunty of many from the Wellington Māori community, Pendennis House, and the Anglican Church. Rongo will lie in state at Hinemaurea ki Wharekahika Marae, Hicks Bay where a funeral service will be held at 11am on Sunday, August 11th, before burial. 'Piko nei te mātenga, tau mai ko te pōuri nui ...' Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
