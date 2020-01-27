Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Andrews by the Sea Community Church
82 Albert Street
Whitianga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronda CAMPBELL-BARNABY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronda Diana (Diana) CAMPBELL-BARNABY

Add a Memory
Ronda Diana (Diana) CAMPBELL-BARNABY Notice
CAMPBELL-BARNABY, Ronda Diana (Diana). Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday 24th January, 2020. Beloved wife of Gordon Barnaby for over 30 years, and the late Ian Campbell, for 26 years. Only daughter of the late Charlie and Jean Matheson. Mother of Ross and Melissa Campbell, and Fiona-Jean Campbell and David White. Grandmother of Angus and Callum Campbell; Stephanie and Mike Shaw; and Adrian Campbell. Great- grandmother of Saskia and Mila. Diana was step-mother of Jeanette Redmond (deceased); Michael and Anna Barnaby; Stuart Barnaby, and Lynda and Suzanne McRae. Step- grandmother of Tim and Amy Redmond; Aaron Redmond and Theo; Jessica Redmond, and Tom and Jake McRae; Laura, Luke and Liam Barnaby. Step-great grandmother of Ayla and Sadie, and James and Emma. A celebration of Diana's life will be held at St Andrews by the Sea Community Church, 82 Albert Street, Whitianga, tomorrow Tuesday 28th January at 12noon, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Mercury Bay Day Camp would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -