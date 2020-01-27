|
CAMPBELL-BARNABY, Ronda Diana (Diana). Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday 24th January, 2020. Beloved wife of Gordon Barnaby for over 30 years, and the late Ian Campbell, for 26 years. Only daughter of the late Charlie and Jean Matheson. Mother of Ross and Melissa Campbell, and Fiona-Jean Campbell and David White. Grandmother of Angus and Callum Campbell; Stephanie and Mike Shaw; and Adrian Campbell. Great- grandmother of Saskia and Mila. Diana was step-mother of Jeanette Redmond (deceased); Michael and Anna Barnaby; Stuart Barnaby, and Lynda and Suzanne McRae. Step- grandmother of Tim and Amy Redmond; Aaron Redmond and Theo; Jessica Redmond, and Tom and Jake McRae; Laura, Luke and Liam Barnaby. Step-great grandmother of Ayla and Sadie, and James and Emma. A celebration of Diana's life will be held at St Andrews by the Sea Community Church, 82 Albert Street, Whitianga, tomorrow Tuesday 28th January at 12noon, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Mercury Bay Day Camp would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020