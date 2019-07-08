Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald William (Ron) RUSSELL

Add a Memory
Ronald William (Ron) RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL, Ronald William (Ron). On Friday 5th July 2019, at Mary Shapley Rest Home, Whakatane, in his 80th year, surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and best mate to Ilona. Cherished dad to Lance, Karyn, Carl and Joanna 'JJ'. Loved Poppa to eight and Great Poppa to two. Ron will be sadly missed. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Tuesday 9th July at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whakatane Kiwi Trust, PO Box 186, Whakatane 3158 or left at the service. Communications please to the Russell family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.