RUSSELL, Ronald William (Ron). On Friday 5th July 2019, at Mary Shapley Rest Home, Whakatane, in his 80th year, surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and best mate to Ilona. Cherished dad to Lance, Karyn, Carl and Joanna 'JJ'. Loved Poppa to eight and Great Poppa to two. Ron will be sadly missed. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane, on Tuesday 9th July at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whakatane Kiwi Trust, PO Box 186, Whakatane 3158 or left at the service. Communications please to the Russell family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019