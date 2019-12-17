Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Nelson Street
Waitara
KENNY, Ronald William (Ron). Peacefully surrounded by family at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday 15 December 2019, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved dad of Rex and Joy (Carterton), and Kevin and Karen (Waitara). Loved Grandy of Simon and Kaylene, Martin and Nicky, Colleen and Aaron, Claire, and great-grandchildren Cain, Keegan, Danyon, Marshall, Issac, and Ruby. All messages can be sent to 'The Kenny Family' c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara on Thursday 19 December 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by a private committal.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
