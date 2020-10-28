Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Knox Church
High Street
Lower Hutt
Ronald William FRANCIS

Ronald William FRANCIS Notice
FRANCIS, Ronald William. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 25 October 2020, in his 90th year. Loving husband of Noeline; father and father-in- law of Michael and Ann Francis, Carolyn and John Garvitch, Alison and Kerry Nicholas, Richard and Julie Francis, and the late Gillian Francis; grandad of Samantha and Zac, Joshua and Crystal, Jonathan, Kristen, Kayla, Hannah and Jack; son of Margaret and Percy; brother of Brian and Bert. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hutt Valley Heart Trust (Direct Deposit 03-0531-0608031-00) would be appreciated. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Knox Church, High Street, Lower Hutt on Monday 2 November 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
