|
|
|
FRANCIS, Ronald William. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 25 October 2020, in his 90th year. Loving husband of Noeline; father and father-in- law of Michael and Ann Francis, Carolyn and John Garvitch, Alison and Kerry Nicholas, Richard and Julie Francis, and the late Gillian Francis; grandad of Samantha and Zac, Joshua and Crystal, Jonathan, Kristen, Kayla, Hannah and Jack; son of Margaret and Percy; brother of Brian and Bert. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hutt Valley Heart Trust (Direct Deposit 03-0531-0608031-00) would be appreciated. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in Knox Church, High Street, Lower Hutt on Monday 2 November 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020