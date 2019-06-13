Home

Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Ronald William (Ron) FENWICK

Ronald William (Ron) FENWICK Notice
FENWICK, Ronald William (Ron). Passed away at home on 12th June 2019, aged 66 years, surrounded by his family. Loved husband of Lyn. Wonderful father and father- in-law of Maree and Jeff, Alison, Danny, Lisa and Corey. Treasured Didda of Chelsea, Tara, Gemma and Maddison. Special brother of Lindy and awesome uncle of Keelan and Kerry. "Gone to see a man about a dog" A service for Ron will be held at Waiharara Hall on Saturday 15th June 2019 at 11.00 am followed by a burial at Waiharara Cemetery. All communications to Geards Funeral Home,13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia, phone 09-408-0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
