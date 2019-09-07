Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Ronald Wesley (Ron) AUSTIN

Ronald Wesley (Ron) AUSTIN Notice
AUSTIN, Ronald Wesley (Ron). On September 5, 2019, peacefully at Totara Hospice, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved husband of Pam for 59 years. Loved father and father-in- law of David and Diane, Kim and Rodney, Kylie and David. Treasured Poppa of Laura, Bradley and the late Kelsey, Melissa, Michael, and Jackson. Great Poppa to Liam and Noah. A Service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at the Chapel of the Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 10th September at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, PO Box 75560, Manurewa would be appreciated. All communications to the Austin Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
