Ronald (Ron) WEBB

Ronald (Ron) WEBB Notice
WEBB, Ronald (Ron). Born September 07, 1925. Passed away on July 20, 2019. Ronald (Ron) Webb aged 93 died at his Panmure home. Loved father and father-in-law of Russ, Tiffany, Jeff, Gavin, Greg, Marion, Stephen and Jenny. Grandfather of Tayla, Brylee, Natalie, Sierra, Angela, Stephanie and Christopher. Ex-husband to Faye and Iris. A family funeral for Ron was held on 23 July 2019. He had a long eventful life and will be missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
