WEBB, Ronald (Ron). Born September 07, 1925. Passed away on July 20, 2019. Ronald (Ron) Webb aged 93 died at his Panmure home. Loved father and father-in-law of Russ, Tiffany, Jeff, Gavin, Greg, Marion, Stephen and Jenny. Grandfather of Tayla, Brylee, Natalie, Sierra, Angela, Stephanie and Christopher. Ex-husband to Faye and Iris. A family funeral for Ron was held on 23 July 2019. He had a long eventful life and will be missed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019