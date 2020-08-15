Home

Ronald Walton WILKINS

Ronald Walton WILKINS Notice
WILKINS, Ronald Walton. Retired Serviceman RNZAF X74081. Passed away peacefully on Monday 10th August 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Selina, cherished father and father in law of Deryk and Christine, Talei and Grant, Grandad and Poppa to Rachael, Melanie, Daniel, Renee and Troy. Great Poppa to Millie and Kade. As per dad's request a private family service and cremation was held on Friday 14th August. "Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
