Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Woodlands Estate
42 Whitikahu Rd
Gordonton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald LADD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Walter. LADD

Add a Memory
Ronald Walter. LADD Notice
LADD, Ronald Walter. On 3 August 2020, peacefully at Cascades Rest Home, Hamilton, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty Much loved father and father- in-law of Beverley and John Sanford, Colin and Karen Ladd, Maylene and Stuart Ross. Loved Grandad of Gay, Dwane, Cheryl, Rachel, Kirsty and Logan. Cherished Great Grandad of all his great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Cascades Rest Home for their wonderful care of Ron and putting up with his sense of humour. A service for Ron will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Rd, Gordonton, on Monday, 10 August 2020at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Ladd family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -