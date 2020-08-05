|
|
|
LADD, Ronald Walter. On 3 August 2020, peacefully at Cascades Rest Home, Hamilton, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty Much loved father and father- in-law of Beverley and John Sanford, Colin and Karen Ladd, Maylene and Stuart Ross. Loved Grandad of Gay, Dwane, Cheryl, Rachel, Kirsty and Logan. Cherished Great Grandad of all his great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Cascades Rest Home for their wonderful care of Ron and putting up with his sense of humour. A service for Ron will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Rd, Gordonton, on Monday, 10 August 2020at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Ladd family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020