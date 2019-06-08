Home

Ronald Victor (Ron) JEFFS

JEFFS, Ronald Victor (Ron). Born 21st August, 1928. Passed away on the 5th June, 2019. Loved husband of Jill. Father of Kerry and step father of Russell and Karin, with extended family Julz, Sue, Lisa, Brent, Blaise, Alice, Samantha, Suzanne, Wayne, Kurt, Warwick, Gareth and Andrew. Ron died very suddenly but will always be remembered and greatly missed, as a kind and gentle man, by everyone who knew him. His final goodbye will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 13th June, 2019 at 1pm followed by refreshments in the main lounge at Maygrove Village, Orewa.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
