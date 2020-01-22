|
TAYLOR, Ronald Trevor (Ron).
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday 18 January 2020, Aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Iris. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Gaye, Trevor and Linda. Adored Granddad to Michaela, Jeremy and Francesca, and Great Grandad to cherished Dahlia. A service for Ron will be held at the Selwyn Heights Retirement Village Chapel, 42 Herd Road Hillsborough, on Thursday 23 January at 10am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o P.O.Box 24462 Royal Oak Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020