Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Selwyn Heights Retirement Village Chapel
42 Herd Road
Hillsborough
Ronald Trevor "Ron" Taylor Notice
TAYLOR, Ronald Trevor (Ron).
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday 18 January 2020, Aged 89 years. Much loved husband of Iris. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Gaye, Trevor and Linda. Adored Granddad to Michaela, Jeremy and Francesca, and Great Grandad to cherished Dahlia. A service for Ron will be held at the Selwyn Heights Retirement Village Chapel, 42 Herd Road Hillsborough, on Thursday 23 January at 10am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o P.O.Box 24462 Royal Oak Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
