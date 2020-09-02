|
LEARY, Ronald Terence (Chic). Died peacefully at home after a short illness on Saturday 29 August 2020 surrounded by his family, in his 88th year. Son of the late Cornelius (Con) and Eileen Leary of Wanganui. Beloved husband of Julia. Brother of Diane and Margaret (deceased). Father and father-in-law of Martin, Dean and Deborah, Michaela and Ivan and Christopher and Lauren. Proud and loving Poppa to Rupert, Finn and Piper, and uncle to Jason and Claire and friend to many. Chic had the ability to light up a room with merely his presence. His sharp wit and humour will be forever remembered as will his ability to tell captivating stories of his globe trotting adventures and recount many historical events as if he was there. A champion on the snooker table and maestro in his vege garden, Chic was an honest kiwi and all round good bloke. A service will be held on Saturday 5 September at Purewa Crematorium in Auckland to view Ron's service online www.purewa. co.nz livestreaming id purewa service password DZXCZL Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Mercy Hospice and the many kind messages of sympathy and support. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to Mercy Hospice www. mercyhospice.org.nz where Chic was a volunteer for 12 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020