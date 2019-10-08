Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Sydney Henry (Ron) JENKINS

Add a Memory
Ronald Sydney Henry (Ron) JENKINS Notice
JENKINS, Ronald Sydney Henry (Ron). 29 October 1934 - 06 October 2019. Born and died on the farm, Taratara, Bay of Islands. Dearly loved husband and mate of Brenda for over 60 years. Loved father of Alan, Heather, Gaylene and Arthur, and Kerry and Jeanna. Very proud Papa of Rhonda and Kasey, Larry, Owen and Amanda, and Leighden. Great grandpapa of Heidi and Ngawai. So many treasured memories of happy times. "Till we meet again" Garden flowers only please and all donations to Bay of Islands Hospice and District Nurses would be appreciated. Ron is lying instate at his home up until his funeral which will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Pakaraka, Wednesday 9th October 2019, at 2 pm. Followed by a private cremation. All communication to C/- Jenkins Family P.O Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.