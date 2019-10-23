|
SUTTON, Ronald (Ron). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 22nd October aged 85, surrounded by family. Beloved and adored husband and best friend of Bev, and outstanding father and father in law to Jenny and Paul, Carolyn, Warrick, David and Michelle. Cherished grandfather to Rachel, Blake, Todd, Amy, Matthew, Abby, and Becky. "Rest easy now you are at peace with the Lord after so many years in his service". All are welcome to join us in celebrating Ron's life at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Main Road, Clevedon , on Friday 25th October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Dementia, Auckland can be made online at bit.ly/ rsutton2010
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019