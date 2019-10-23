Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald SUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald (Ron) SUTTON

Add a Memory
Ronald (Ron) SUTTON Notice
SUTTON, Ronald (Ron). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 22nd October aged 85, surrounded by family. Beloved and adored husband and best friend of Bev, and outstanding father and father in law to Jenny and Paul, Carolyn, Warrick, David and Michelle. Cherished grandfather to Rachel, Blake, Todd, Amy, Matthew, Abby, and Becky. "Rest easy now you are at peace with the Lord after so many years in his service". All are welcome to join us in celebrating Ron's life at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Main Road, Clevedon , on Friday 25th October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Dementia, Auckland can be made online at bit.ly/ rsutton2010



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.