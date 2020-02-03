|
WIGG, Ronald Stewart. Passed away suddenly on 31st January 2020. Dearly loved by his wife Andrea, amazing and much loved father to Darren and Michele, and much loved popa to Zoe. We will miss you greatly. We will miss your kindness, smile and laugh. Now sailing on calm seas. Until we meet again. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Friday 7th of February at 12.30. In lieu of flowers please donate to St John Ambulane and the New Zealand Fire Service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020