Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Ronald Stanley MANCER

Ronald Stanley MANCER Notice
MANCER, Ronald Stanley. On July 1st 2020 pecaefully at Waihi Lifecare. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen. Loved father and father in-law of Michele and Carl, Lee, Odette and Paul, and John and Patrina. Much loved grandad of Bowen, Jamiee, Kaitlyn, Courtney, and Stacey (deceased) and beloved great grandfather of Jessica, Keilana, Rylie-Anne, Alena- Milei, and special friend to Troye. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday July 4th at 2pm to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the Mancer family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2020
