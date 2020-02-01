|
|
|
ELLENDER, Ronald Richard. Peacefully with his family on Wednesday 29 January 2020 in Warkworth, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Pam, loved Dad of Stephen and Ood, and Simon. Loved Pops of 4 Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Totara Park Community Hall, Melwood Drive, Warkworth at 11am on Friday 7 February. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated for Adults in Motion https://adultsinmotion.wixsite.com/adultsinmotionnz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020