Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Totara Park Community Hall
Melwood Drive
Warkworth
Ronald Richard ELLENDER Notice
ELLENDER, Ronald Richard. Peacefully with his family on Wednesday 29 January 2020 in Warkworth, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Pam, loved Dad of Stephen and Ood, and Simon. Loved Pops of 4 Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at the Totara Park Community Hall, Melwood Drive, Warkworth at 11am on Friday 7 February. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated for Adults in Motion https://adultsinmotion.wixsite.com/adultsinmotionnz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
