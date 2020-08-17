Home

Ronald Reid (Ron) BISHOP

Ronald Reid (Ron) BISHOP Notice
BISHOP, Ronald Reid (Ron). Born November 01, 1943. Passed away on August 14, 2020. Today we farewell a soul mate, a Dad and a Poppa. Ronald Reid Bishop fought the battle but sadly lost the war and passed away peacefully at home in Whitianga surrounded by family, aged 76. He will be sorely missed by his wife and soul mate Diane, sons Ronnie and Dale, daughter 'n laws Trina and Debbie and grandchildren Nicholas, Monique, Stephen and Holly. Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting Holy Smoke What a ride! That's how we'll remember you Pa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
