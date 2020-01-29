Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Riverhaven
36 Waiwera Road
Waiwera
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald BARTELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Raymond BARTELS

Add a Memory
Ronald Raymond BARTELS Notice
BARTELS, Ronald Raymond. It is with great regret we advise the passing of Ron, loving husband of Chris, incredible father of Blair and Chelsea, and future father-in-law of Chris, brother of Terry, Ken, the late Paul, Linda and Barry. He passed swiftly and painlessly. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Riverhaven, 36 Waiwera Road,Waiwera on Saturday 1 February 2020 at 1pm. Speeches and stories welcomed and encouraged. Please bring a plate for the afternoon tea that will follow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -