BARTELS, Ronald Raymond. It is with great regret we advise the passing of Ron, loving husband of Chris, incredible father of Blair and Chelsea, and future father-in-law of Chris, brother of Terry, Ken, the late Paul, Linda and Barry. He passed swiftly and painlessly. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Riverhaven, 36 Waiwera Road,Waiwera on Saturday 1 February 2020 at 1pm. Speeches and stories welcomed and encouraged. Please bring a plate for the afternoon tea that will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020