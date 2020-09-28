Home

John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-379 9920
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christchurch Botanic Gardens - Ilex Function Room
Ronald Patrick (Ron) WILLIAMS

Ronald Patrick (Ron) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Ronald Patrick (Ron). Ron passed at home on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Much loved Husband and best friend of the late Andrena. Deeply loved Father and Father-in-law of Andrew and Alice, Celia and Richard. Most loving and special grandad to Rose and Olive. Dearly loved Brother to Louise, Kay and the late Ray and their families. A much- loved uncle to Jared, Greer, and Natasha. A great friend to many. All are welcome to Celebrate the life of Ron; his funeral that will be held at Ilex Function Room - Christchurch Botanic Gardens on Thursday, 1st October at 2.00.p.m. Messages may be addressed to P.O. Box 8464 Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit. ly/rpwilliams2309



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
